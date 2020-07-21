Rent Calculator
504 West 40th Street
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
504 West 40th Street
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
504 West 40th Street
504 W 40th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
504 W 40th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 West 40th Street have any available units?
504 West 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 504 West 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 West 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 West 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 West 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 504 West 40th Street offer parking?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 West 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 West 40th Street have a pool?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 West 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 West 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 West 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
