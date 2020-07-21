All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 504 West 40th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
504 West 40th Street
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM

504 West 40th Street

504 W 40th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

504 W 40th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 West 40th Street have any available units?
504 West 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 504 West 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 West 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 West 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 West 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 504 West 40th Street offer parking?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 West 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 West 40th Street have a pool?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 West 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 West 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 West 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 West 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College