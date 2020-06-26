All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

502 Lindley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,100 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage barn, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
502 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 502 Lindley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
502 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Lindley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 502 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 502 Lindley Avenue offers parking.
Does 502 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
No, 502 Lindley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 502 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 502 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Lindley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
