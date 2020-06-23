5013 Clarkson Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 story 3 bedroom and two and a half bath updated house located in Pike Township is amazing! As you enter the home there is a large living room which opens into the dining room and then opens onto the fully stocked kitchen. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space. Half bathroom downstairs along with a separate laundry room. Upstairs you find a large loft area along with 3 bedrooms (master suite is huge) and 2 full baths. Two car attached garage. Fenced back yard. Central Air and Blinds provided throughout



Security deposit = $1,150



Tenant is responsible for all utilities - gas, electricity, water and sewer. Water and sewer remains in the home owner\'s name per utility policy. Tenant reimburses owner each month.



Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included!



16 month lease term



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



