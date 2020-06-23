All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5013 Clarkson Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5013 Clarkson Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5013 Clarkson Dr

5013 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5013 Clarkson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e6a51607a ----
This 2 story 3 bedroom and two and a half bath updated house located in Pike Township is amazing! As you enter the home there is a large living room which opens into the dining room and then opens onto the fully stocked kitchen. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space. Half bathroom downstairs along with a separate laundry room. Upstairs you find a large loft area along with 3 bedrooms (master suite is huge) and 2 full baths. Two car attached garage. Fenced back yard. Central Air and Blinds provided throughout

Security deposit = $1,150

Tenant is responsible for all utilities - gas, electricity, water and sewer. Water and sewer remains in the home owner\'s name per utility policy. Tenant reimburses owner each month.

Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included!

16 month lease term

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Attached Garage
Fence
Loft
Pets Allowed
Stove
Township Schools
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Clarkson Dr have any available units?
5013 Clarkson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Clarkson Dr have?
Some of 5013 Clarkson Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Clarkson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Clarkson Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Clarkson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 Clarkson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5013 Clarkson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Clarkson Dr does offer parking.
Does 5013 Clarkson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Clarkson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Clarkson Dr have a pool?
No, 5013 Clarkson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Clarkson Dr have accessible units?
No, 5013 Clarkson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Clarkson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 Clarkson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College