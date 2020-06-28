Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5003 Amber Creek Place.
5003 Amber Creek Place
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 3
5003 Amber Creek Place
5003 Amber Creek Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5003 Amber Creek Place, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson
Amenities
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Fantastic location close to I 65, shopping and restaurants!
Spacious two bedroom two bath in nice residential community that features a pool, club house and fitness facility.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5003 Amber Creek Place have any available units?
5003 Amber Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5003 Amber Creek Place have?
Some of 5003 Amber Creek Place's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5003 Amber Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Amber Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Amber Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 5003 Amber Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5003 Amber Creek Place offer parking?
No, 5003 Amber Creek Place does not offer parking.
Does 5003 Amber Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 Amber Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Amber Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 5003 Amber Creek Place has a pool.
Does 5003 Amber Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 5003 Amber Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Amber Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 Amber Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
