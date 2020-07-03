All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5001 Lewiston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5001 Lewiston Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:24 PM

5001 Lewiston Drive

5001 Lewiston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5001 Lewiston Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! This is a beautiful, naturally well-lit home. Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinet space, and a fenced in back yard this home is a must see!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Lewiston Drive have any available units?
5001 Lewiston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5001 Lewiston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Lewiston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Lewiston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 Lewiston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5001 Lewiston Drive offer parking?
No, 5001 Lewiston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Lewiston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Lewiston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Lewiston Drive have a pool?
No, 5001 Lewiston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Lewiston Drive have accessible units?
No, 5001 Lewiston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Lewiston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Lewiston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Lewiston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 Lewiston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College