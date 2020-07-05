All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:14 AM

50 North Catherwood Avenue

50 North Catherwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

50 North Catherwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bed, 1 bath house with beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have any available units?
50 North Catherwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 50 North Catherwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
50 North Catherwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 North Catherwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

