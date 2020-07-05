Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 50 North Catherwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
50 North Catherwood Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:14 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
50 North Catherwood Avenue
50 North Catherwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
50 North Catherwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bed, 1 bath house with beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have any available units?
50 North Catherwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 50 North Catherwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
50 North Catherwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 North Catherwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 North Catherwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 North Catherwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College