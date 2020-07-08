Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5 Tousley Ct
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 Tousley Ct
5 Tousley Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5 Tousley Court, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagledale - 4 BR home - Four bedroom ranch home in Eagledale on Indy's west side. Over 1100 square feet with large garage. Gas heat. AC
(RLNE4461202)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Tousley Ct have any available units?
5 Tousley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5 Tousley Ct have?
Some of 5 Tousley Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5 Tousley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5 Tousley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Tousley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5 Tousley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5 Tousley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5 Tousley Ct offers parking.
Does 5 Tousley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Tousley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Tousley Ct have a pool?
No, 5 Tousley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5 Tousley Ct have accessible units?
No, 5 Tousley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Tousley Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Tousley Ct has units with dishwashers.
