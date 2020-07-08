All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

5 Tousley Ct

5 Tousley Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Tousley Court, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagledale - 4 BR home - Four bedroom ranch home in Eagledale on Indy's west side. Over 1100 square feet with large garage. Gas heat. AC

(RLNE4461202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Tousley Ct have any available units?
5 Tousley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Tousley Ct have?
Some of 5 Tousley Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Tousley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5 Tousley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Tousley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5 Tousley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5 Tousley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5 Tousley Ct offers parking.
Does 5 Tousley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Tousley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Tousley Ct have a pool?
No, 5 Tousley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5 Tousley Ct have accessible units?
No, 5 Tousley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Tousley Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Tousley Ct has units with dishwashers.

