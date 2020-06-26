All apartments in Indianapolis
4954 Clarkson Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:27 PM

4954 Clarkson Drive

4954 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4954 Clarkson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Beds + Loft !! , 2.5 baths home in Pike township ! this detached condo has laminate wood floors and carpet, eat in kitchen with newer appliances, formal dining area 2 car attached garage and privet fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4954 Clarkson Drive have any available units?
4954 Clarkson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4954 Clarkson Drive have?
Some of 4954 Clarkson Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4954 Clarkson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4954 Clarkson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4954 Clarkson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4954 Clarkson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4954 Clarkson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4954 Clarkson Drive offers parking.
Does 4954 Clarkson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4954 Clarkson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4954 Clarkson Drive have a pool?
No, 4954 Clarkson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4954 Clarkson Drive have accessible units?
No, 4954 Clarkson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4954 Clarkson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4954 Clarkson Drive has units with dishwashers.
