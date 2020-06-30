Rent Calculator
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4941 Clarkson Dr
4941 Clarkson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4941 Clarkson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST/PIKE TWP
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage
Nice newer two story home in Pike township. 1,632 square feet! Spacious layout! Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have any available units?
4941 Clarkson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4941 Clarkson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Clarkson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Clarkson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4941 Clarkson Dr offers parking.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have a pool?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have accessible units?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
