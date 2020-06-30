All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

4941 Clarkson Dr

4941 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4941 Clarkson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST/PIKE TWP
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage
Nice newer two story home in Pike township. 1,632 square feet! Spacious layout! Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have any available units?
4941 Clarkson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4941 Clarkson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Clarkson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Clarkson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4941 Clarkson Dr offers parking.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have a pool?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have accessible units?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4941 Clarkson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4941 Clarkson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

