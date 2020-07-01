4935 North Indianola Avenue

Amenities

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/2. Charming Tiny House Living, Recently Renovated Bungalow in SoBro! Brand New Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, White Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile Floor & Breakfast Bar. Bath features all New Fixtures & Tile Flooring - beautiful Original Bath Tile was Preserved. Hardwood in Living Room, Newer Carpet, Paint & Light Fixtures Throughout! Finished Basement Area Features Newer Carpet, Fixtures, Ceiling & Paint. Huge Backyard with Privacy Fence. Move right in!