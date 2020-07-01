All apartments in Indianapolis
4935 North Indianola Avenue

4935 Indianola Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4935 Indianola Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/2. Charming Tiny House Living, Recently Renovated Bungalow in SoBro! Brand New Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, White Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile Floor & Breakfast Bar. Bath features all New Fixtures & Tile Flooring - beautiful Original Bath Tile was Preserved. Hardwood in Living Room, Newer Carpet, Paint & Light Fixtures Throughout! Finished Basement Area Features Newer Carpet, Fixtures, Ceiling & Paint. Huge Backyard with Privacy Fence. Move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 North Indianola Avenue have any available units?
4935 North Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 North Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 4935 North Indianola Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 North Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4935 North Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 North Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4935 North Indianola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4935 North Indianola Avenue offer parking?
No, 4935 North Indianola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4935 North Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4935 North Indianola Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 North Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 4935 North Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4935 North Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4935 North Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 North Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4935 North Indianola Avenue has units with dishwashers.

