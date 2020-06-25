All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4934 North GUILFORD Avenue
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

4934 North GUILFORD Avenue

4934 Guilford Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4934 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very charming SoBro 2 bedroom bungalow, high efficiency gas furnace (2013), new Air conditioner (2017). Hardwood floors, large living room & Dining Room, brick fireplace in Living Room. Large retro kitchen with stainless gas range & refrigerator. Kitchen pantry plus broom closet. Gas water heater (2017). Partial basement with laundry hook ups. Spacious 17' x 8', glass enclosed front porch (Sun Room). Fenced back yard. Large concrete block 2 car detached garage. Located in the priority enrollment zone for award winning CFI School 70.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue have any available units?
4934 North GUILFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue have?
Some of 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4934 North GUILFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4934 North GUILFORD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College