4920 Evanston Ave
Last updated December 18 2019 at 8:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4920 Evanston Ave
4920 Evanston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4920 Evanston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,250 - Large 3 bed/ 1.0 Bath house in the heart of Fairgrounds within walking distance of schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4920 Evanston Ave have any available units?
4920 Evanston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4920 Evanston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Evanston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Evanston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 Evanston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4920 Evanston Ave offer parking?
No, 4920 Evanston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4920 Evanston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Evanston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Evanston Ave have a pool?
No, 4920 Evanston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Evanston Ave have accessible units?
No, 4920 Evanston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Evanston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Evanston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4920 Evanston Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4920 Evanston Ave has units with air conditioning.
