Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4920 Elaine St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4920 Elaine St.
4920 Elaine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4920 Elaine Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage
Large eat in kitchen and nice yard. Home will have new carpet! Call today to schedule a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4920 Elaine St. have any available units?
4920 Elaine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4920 Elaine St. currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Elaine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Elaine St. pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Elaine St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4920 Elaine St. offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Elaine St. offers parking.
Does 4920 Elaine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Elaine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Elaine St. have a pool?
No, 4920 Elaine St. does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Elaine St. have accessible units?
No, 4920 Elaine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Elaine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Elaine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4920 Elaine St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4920 Elaine St. does not have units with air conditioning.
