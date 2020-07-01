All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 9 2019

4919 Lewiston Drive

4919 Lewiston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Lewiston Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home located in Indianapolis, IN! With newer flooring throughout and a beautiful decorative accent fireplace you wont want to miss this home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Lewiston Drive have any available units?
4919 Lewiston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4919 Lewiston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Lewiston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Lewiston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4919 Lewiston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4919 Lewiston Drive offer parking?
No, 4919 Lewiston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4919 Lewiston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Lewiston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Lewiston Drive have a pool?
No, 4919 Lewiston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Lewiston Drive have accessible units?
No, 4919 Lewiston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Lewiston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Lewiston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4919 Lewiston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4919 Lewiston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

