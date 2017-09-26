4916 1/2 S State Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated extra storage microwave carpet

Newly Updated Spacious 1 Bedroom Carriage House Near Thompson and Madison - This Newly Updated hidden Gem property is tucked away to provided lots of Privacy. Newly updated spacious bedroom and living space has New Carpet throughout the complete home. Large updated bathroom with double vanity with an amazing soak tub. The kitchen is very spacious and the appliances are supplied along with a Microwave. The Laundry room can be used as extra storage. The backyard is fenced in and parking is located at the front entry of the unit. This home is located 15 minutes from vibrant downtown. You'll love to call this place home!



Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas and electrical.



$100 Key deposit and $495 Deposit REQUIRED



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING FOR THE COZY CARRIAGE HOUSE AS IT WONT LAST LONG!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5390098)