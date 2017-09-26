All apartments in Indianapolis
4916 1/2 S State Ave

4916 1/2 S State Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4916 1/2 S State Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Updated Spacious 1 Bedroom Carriage House Near Thompson and Madison - This Newly Updated hidden Gem property is tucked away to provided lots of Privacy. Newly updated spacious bedroom and living space has New Carpet throughout the complete home. Large updated bathroom with double vanity with an amazing soak tub. The kitchen is very spacious and the appliances are supplied along with a Microwave. The Laundry room can be used as extra storage. The backyard is fenced in and parking is located at the front entry of the unit. This home is located 15 minutes from vibrant downtown. You'll love to call this place home!

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas and electrical.

$100 Key deposit and $495 Deposit REQUIRED

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING FOR THE COZY CARRIAGE HOUSE AS IT WONT LAST LONG!!!

Call today to schedule a showing!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 1/2 S State Ave have any available units?
4916 1/2 S State Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 1/2 S State Ave have?
Some of 4916 1/2 S State Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 1/2 S State Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4916 1/2 S State Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 1/2 S State Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4916 1/2 S State Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4916 1/2 S State Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4916 1/2 S State Ave offers parking.
Does 4916 1/2 S State Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 1/2 S State Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 1/2 S State Ave have a pool?
No, 4916 1/2 S State Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4916 1/2 S State Ave have accessible units?
No, 4916 1/2 S State Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 1/2 S State Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4916 1/2 S State Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

