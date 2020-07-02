All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

4912 Betholm Drive

4912 Betholm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Betholm Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Wanamaker

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 4 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath is a must see!! The living room has beautiful hardwood flooring and a breathtaking decorative fireplace perfect for holiday decorations!! It has a spacious kitchen with an ample amount of both cabinet and counter top space, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful wood flooring. It has plenty of closet space throughout. The front and backyard are so spacious! This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Betholm Drive have any available units?
4912 Betholm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Betholm Drive have?
Some of 4912 Betholm Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Betholm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Betholm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Betholm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 Betholm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4912 Betholm Drive offer parking?
No, 4912 Betholm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4912 Betholm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Betholm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Betholm Drive have a pool?
No, 4912 Betholm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Betholm Drive have accessible units?
No, 4912 Betholm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Betholm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 Betholm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

