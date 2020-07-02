4912 Betholm Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 4 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath is a must see!! The living room has beautiful hardwood flooring and a breathtaking decorative fireplace perfect for holiday decorations!! It has a spacious kitchen with an ample amount of both cabinet and counter top space, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful wood flooring. It has plenty of closet space throughout. The front and backyard are so spacious! This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.