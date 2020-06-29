Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4909 Pembrigde Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4909 Pembrigde Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4909 Pembrigde Lane
4909 Pembridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Bayswater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4909 Pembridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet subdivision. Home has hardwood floors, washer dryer and all appliances. This property wont last. Close to shopping, highway access, and all your needs.
Get it today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have any available units?
4909 Pembrigde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4909 Pembrigde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Pembrigde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Pembrigde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Pembrigde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane offer parking?
No, 4909 Pembrigde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 Pembrigde Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have a pool?
No, 4909 Pembrigde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have accessible units?
No, 4909 Pembrigde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Pembrigde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4909 Pembrigde Lane has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College