Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

4909 Pembrigde Lane

4909 Pembridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4909 Pembridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet subdivision. Home has hardwood floors, washer dryer and all appliances. This property wont last. Close to shopping, highway access, and all your needs.

Get it today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have any available units?
4909 Pembrigde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4909 Pembrigde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Pembrigde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Pembrigde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Pembrigde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane offer parking?
No, 4909 Pembrigde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 Pembrigde Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have a pool?
No, 4909 Pembrigde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have accessible units?
No, 4909 Pembrigde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Pembrigde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Pembrigde Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4909 Pembrigde Lane has units with air conditioning.

