Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:45 PM

4909 East 10th Street

4909 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4909 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
CENTER/TOWNSHIP

Great location! Beautiful home with hardwood floor 2 bedroom 1 bath. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 East 10th Street have any available units?
4909 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4909 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4909 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4909 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4909 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 4909 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4909 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 4909 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4909 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 4909 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 East 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 East 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

