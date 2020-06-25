Rent Calculator
4850 East MINNESOTA Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:34 PM
4850 East MINNESOTA Street
4850 East Minnesota Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4850 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Awesome 2 bedroom home that has been completely updated. Large Laundry room with additional storage. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4850 East MINNESOTA Street have any available units?
4850 East MINNESOTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4850 East MINNESOTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
4850 East MINNESOTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 East MINNESOTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 4850 East MINNESOTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4850 East MINNESOTA Street offer parking?
No, 4850 East MINNESOTA Street does not offer parking.
Does 4850 East MINNESOTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 East MINNESOTA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 East MINNESOTA Street have a pool?
No, 4850 East MINNESOTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 4850 East MINNESOTA Street have accessible units?
No, 4850 East MINNESOTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 East MINNESOTA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 East MINNESOTA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 East MINNESOTA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 East MINNESOTA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
