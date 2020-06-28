Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4837 Shallow Water Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4837 Shallow Water Place
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:06 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4837 Shallow Water Place
4837 Shallow Water Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Augusta-New Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4837 Shallow Water Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 beds, 2 baths condo ready to move in Pike township. 1st floor unit with open concept, walk in closets, 1 car attached garage. Pike township schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place have any available units?
4837 Shallow Water Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4837 Shallow Water Place have?
Some of 4837 Shallow Water Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4837 Shallow Water Place currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Shallow Water Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Shallow Water Place pet-friendly?
No, 4837 Shallow Water Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Shallow Water Place offers parking.
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 Shallow Water Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place have a pool?
No, 4837 Shallow Water Place does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place have accessible units?
No, 4837 Shallow Water Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4837 Shallow Water Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College