Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:06 PM

4837 Shallow Water Place

4837 Shallow Water Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4837 Shallow Water Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 beds, 2 baths condo ready to move in Pike township. 1st floor unit with open concept, walk in closets, 1 car attached garage. Pike township schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Shallow Water Place have any available units?
4837 Shallow Water Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 Shallow Water Place have?
Some of 4837 Shallow Water Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Shallow Water Place currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Shallow Water Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Shallow Water Place pet-friendly?
No, 4837 Shallow Water Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Shallow Water Place offers parking.
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 Shallow Water Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place have a pool?
No, 4837 Shallow Water Place does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place have accessible units?
No, 4837 Shallow Water Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Shallow Water Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4837 Shallow Water Place has units with dishwashers.
