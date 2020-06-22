All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4823 Nowland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4823 Nowland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4823 Nowland Avenue

4823 Nowland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4823 Nowland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,900 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 Nowland Avenue have any available units?
4823 Nowland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823 Nowland Avenue have?
Some of 4823 Nowland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 Nowland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4823 Nowland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 Nowland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4823 Nowland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4823 Nowland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4823 Nowland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4823 Nowland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 Nowland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 Nowland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4823 Nowland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4823 Nowland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4823 Nowland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 Nowland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4823 Nowland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College