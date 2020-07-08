All apartments in Indianapolis
4818 E 10th St

4818 E 10th St · No Longer Available
Location

4818 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
4818 E 10th St, Indpls, IN 46201
This is a cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 E 10th St have any available units?
4818 E 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4818 E 10th St have?
Some of 4818 E 10th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 E 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
4818 E 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 E 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4818 E 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 4818 E 10th St offer parking?
No, 4818 E 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 4818 E 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4818 E 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 E 10th St have a pool?
No, 4818 E 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 4818 E 10th St have accessible units?
No, 4818 E 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 E 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4818 E 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.

