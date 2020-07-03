Rent Calculator
4813 North College Avenue - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
4813 North College Avenue - 1
4813 N College Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4813 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4813 North College Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4813 North College Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4813 North College Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 North College Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
