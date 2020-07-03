All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4813 North College Avenue - 1

4813 N College Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4813 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4813 North College Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4813 North College Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4813 North College Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 North College Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 North College Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4813 North College Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

