Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
48 N Euclid
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
48 N Euclid
48 North Euclid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
48 North Euclid Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful House - This house is almost complete and ready for you and your family.
(RLNE4847421)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 48 N Euclid have any available units?
48 N Euclid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 48 N Euclid currently offering any rent specials?
48 N Euclid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 N Euclid pet-friendly?
No, 48 N Euclid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 48 N Euclid offer parking?
No, 48 N Euclid does not offer parking.
Does 48 N Euclid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 N Euclid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 N Euclid have a pool?
No, 48 N Euclid does not have a pool.
Does 48 N Euclid have accessible units?
No, 48 N Euclid does not have accessible units.
Does 48 N Euclid have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 N Euclid does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 N Euclid have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 N Euclid does not have units with air conditioning.
