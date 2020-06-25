All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

48 N Euclid

48 North Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

48 North Euclid Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful House - This house is almost complete and ready for you and your family.

(RLNE4847421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 N Euclid have any available units?
48 N Euclid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 48 N Euclid currently offering any rent specials?
48 N Euclid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 N Euclid pet-friendly?
No, 48 N Euclid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 48 N Euclid offer parking?
No, 48 N Euclid does not offer parking.
Does 48 N Euclid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 N Euclid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 N Euclid have a pool?
No, 48 N Euclid does not have a pool.
Does 48 N Euclid have accessible units?
No, 48 N Euclid does not have accessible units.
Does 48 N Euclid have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 N Euclid does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 N Euclid have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 N Euclid does not have units with air conditioning.
