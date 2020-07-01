Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4755 SHEEHAN Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4755 SHEEHAN Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4755 SHEEHAN Place
4755 Sheehan Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4755 Sheehan Place, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on large retention pond. Home has a retractable awning on back patio. Wood burning fireplace. Two-car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4755 SHEEHAN Place have any available units?
4755 SHEEHAN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4755 SHEEHAN Place have?
Some of 4755 SHEEHAN Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4755 SHEEHAN Place currently offering any rent specials?
4755 SHEEHAN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 SHEEHAN Place pet-friendly?
No, 4755 SHEEHAN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4755 SHEEHAN Place offer parking?
Yes, 4755 SHEEHAN Place offers parking.
Does 4755 SHEEHAN Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4755 SHEEHAN Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 SHEEHAN Place have a pool?
No, 4755 SHEEHAN Place does not have a pool.
Does 4755 SHEEHAN Place have accessible units?
No, 4755 SHEEHAN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 SHEEHAN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4755 SHEEHAN Place has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College