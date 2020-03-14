All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

4745 E 17th St

4745 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4745 East 17th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d739a710dd ----
This adorable 1 bedroom with a bonus room bungalow is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint that extend throughout the bedrooms and living room of the home. The kitchen has lovely tile flooring and has an open feel and has an eat-in kitchen area. The kitchen comes stocked with a stove and fridge (ice make is non operational). Blinds are provided throughout the home as well. Additional amenities include a covered front porch, rear deck and off street parking.

Security deposit = $575

Stove and Fridge Provided.

Tenant responsible for all utilities - gas, water, sewer and electricity.

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

Blinds Provided
Bonus Room
Pets Allowed
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 E 17th St have any available units?
4745 E 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4745 E 17th St have?
Some of 4745 E 17th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4745 E 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
4745 E 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 E 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4745 E 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 4745 E 17th St offer parking?
No, 4745 E 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 4745 E 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4745 E 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 E 17th St have a pool?
No, 4745 E 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 4745 E 17th St have accessible units?
No, 4745 E 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 E 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4745 E 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.

