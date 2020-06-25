4736 Kelvington Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Snacks - Guion Creek
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedrrom condo in great condition. Open floor plan with large living area, dining area and kitchen downstairs. Large master bedroom with additional bedroom upstairs. Washer and dryer included. Condo has an attached 1 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
