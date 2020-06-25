All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

4736 KELVINGTON Drive

4736 Kelvington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4736 Kelvington Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedrrom condo in great condition. Open floor plan with large living area, dining area and kitchen downstairs. Large master bedroom with additional bedroom upstairs. Washer and dryer included. Condo has an attached 1 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 KELVINGTON Drive have any available units?
4736 KELVINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4736 KELVINGTON Drive have?
Some of 4736 KELVINGTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4736 KELVINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4736 KELVINGTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 KELVINGTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4736 KELVINGTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4736 KELVINGTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4736 KELVINGTON Drive offers parking.
Does 4736 KELVINGTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4736 KELVINGTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 KELVINGTON Drive have a pool?
No, 4736 KELVINGTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4736 KELVINGTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 4736 KELVINGTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 KELVINGTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4736 KELVINGTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
