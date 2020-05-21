All apartments in Indianapolis
4716 Rosslyn Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:23 AM

4716 Rosslyn Avenue

4716 Rosslyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Rosslyn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in South Broad Ripple close to the heart of Broad Ripple with an AMAZING 3 CAR GARAGE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Rosslyn Avenue have any available units?
4716 Rosslyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4716 Rosslyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Rosslyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Rosslyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Rosslyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4716 Rosslyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Rosslyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 4716 Rosslyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Rosslyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Rosslyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 4716 Rosslyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Rosslyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4716 Rosslyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Rosslyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Rosslyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4716 Rosslyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4716 Rosslyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
