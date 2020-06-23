All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4711 EVA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4711 EVA CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4711 EVA CT

4711 Eva Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Southdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4711 Eva Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Southdale

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perry Twp - 3 BR home - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Meridian Place in Perry Twp.
Over 1300 square feet. All Electric Home. Stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher provided.

(RLNE1838164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 EVA CT have any available units?
4711 EVA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 EVA CT have?
Some of 4711 EVA CT's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 EVA CT currently offering any rent specials?
4711 EVA CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 EVA CT pet-friendly?
No, 4711 EVA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4711 EVA CT offer parking?
No, 4711 EVA CT does not offer parking.
Does 4711 EVA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4711 EVA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 EVA CT have a pool?
No, 4711 EVA CT does not have a pool.
Does 4711 EVA CT have accessible units?
No, 4711 EVA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 EVA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 EVA CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College