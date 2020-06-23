Rent Calculator
4711 EVA CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4711 EVA CT
4711 Eva Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4711 Eva Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Southdale
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perry Twp - 3 BR home - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Meridian Place in Perry Twp.
Over 1300 square feet. All Electric Home. Stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher provided.
(RLNE1838164)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4711 EVA CT have any available units?
4711 EVA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4711 EVA CT have?
Some of 4711 EVA CT's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4711 EVA CT currently offering any rent specials?
4711 EVA CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 EVA CT pet-friendly?
No, 4711 EVA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4711 EVA CT offer parking?
No, 4711 EVA CT does not offer parking.
Does 4711 EVA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4711 EVA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 EVA CT have a pool?
No, 4711 EVA CT does not have a pool.
Does 4711 EVA CT have accessible units?
No, 4711 EVA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 EVA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 EVA CT has units with dishwashers.
