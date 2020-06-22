All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4702 Tim Tam Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4702 Tim Tam Cir
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

4702 Tim Tam Cir

4702 Tim Tam Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4702 Tim Tam Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained and updated Tri-level in Franklin Township. This home is move in ready! Go to www.EMShomes.com or call 317-575-1990 to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have any available units?
4702 Tim Tam Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have?
Some of 4702 Tim Tam Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 Tim Tam Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4702 Tim Tam Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 Tim Tam Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4702 Tim Tam Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4702 Tim Tam Cir does offer parking.
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4702 Tim Tam Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have a pool?
No, 4702 Tim Tam Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have accessible units?
No, 4702 Tim Tam Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4702 Tim Tam Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College