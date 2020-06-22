Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4702 Tim Tam Cir
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4702 Tim Tam Cir
4702 Tim Tam Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
4702 Tim Tam Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained and updated Tri-level in Franklin Township. This home is move in ready! Go to www.EMShomes.com or call 317-575-1990 to schedule a showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have any available units?
4702 Tim Tam Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have?
Some of 4702 Tim Tam Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4702 Tim Tam Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4702 Tim Tam Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 Tim Tam Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4702 Tim Tam Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4702 Tim Tam Cir does offer parking.
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4702 Tim Tam Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have a pool?
No, 4702 Tim Tam Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have accessible units?
No, 4702 Tim Tam Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 Tim Tam Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4702 Tim Tam Cir has units with dishwashers.
