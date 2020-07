Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VALUE VALUE VALUE!!! This unit comes with 2 KITCHENS, 2 BATHROOMS, AND 4 BEDROOMS. Appliances come with property. Located in the heart of Southport, minutes from highway access. Enjoy evenings on a HUGE walkout balcony/deck. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced in backyard. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.



