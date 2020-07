Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd1075305b ---- This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has hardwood floors, large family room and dining area with open kitchen that overlooks both. The large laundry room gives extra space for storage and the bedrooms have great closest and built in storage. There is a full basement for storage as well. Schedule a showing today! This one won\'t last long. Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connection