4653 Tim Tam Circle

4653 Tim Tam Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4653 Tim Tam Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in . It offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 2,062.00 sq ft of living space. Features plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 Tim Tam Circle have any available units?
4653 Tim Tam Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 Tim Tam Circle have?
Some of 4653 Tim Tam Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 Tim Tam Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Tim Tam Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Tim Tam Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4653 Tim Tam Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4653 Tim Tam Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4653 Tim Tam Circle does offer parking.
Does 4653 Tim Tam Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 Tim Tam Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Tim Tam Circle have a pool?
No, 4653 Tim Tam Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4653 Tim Tam Circle have accessible units?
No, 4653 Tim Tam Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 Tim Tam Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4653 Tim Tam Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
