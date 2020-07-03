All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 13 2019 at 6:16 PM

4651 Tempe Court

4651 Tempe Court · No Longer Available
Location

4651 Tempe Court, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home located in Decatur Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home accepts Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 Tempe Court have any available units?
4651 Tempe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4651 Tempe Court have?
Some of 4651 Tempe Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4651 Tempe Court currently offering any rent specials?
4651 Tempe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 Tempe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4651 Tempe Court is pet friendly.
Does 4651 Tempe Court offer parking?
No, 4651 Tempe Court does not offer parking.
Does 4651 Tempe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4651 Tempe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 Tempe Court have a pool?
No, 4651 Tempe Court does not have a pool.
Does 4651 Tempe Court have accessible units?
No, 4651 Tempe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 Tempe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4651 Tempe Court does not have units with dishwashers.

