4651 Tempe Court

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave range oven

This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home located in Decatur Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home accepts Section 8.



LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.



UTILITIES: All Electric.



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.



Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.