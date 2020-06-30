All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4648 E 32nd St

4648 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4648 East 32nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa952c4002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 E 32nd St have any available units?
4648 E 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4648 E 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4648 E 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 E 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 4648 E 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4648 E 32nd St offer parking?
No, 4648 E 32nd St does not offer parking.
Does 4648 E 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 E 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 E 32nd St have a pool?
No, 4648 E 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4648 E 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 4648 E 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 E 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4648 E 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4648 E 32nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4648 E 32nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

