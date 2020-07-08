All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4647 Crestview Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4647 Crestview Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

4647 Crestview Ave

4647 Crestview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4647 Crestview Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE 2BR RECENTLY UPDATED! - Welcome to the tree lined streets of Crestview! This awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has been completely renovated with newer windows, hardwood floors, new kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint and vinyl. The location could not be better - north of 46th Street in the heart of South Broad Ripple where you have access to food, shopping, and the nightlife! Just down the street from the Monon Trail - one of Indy's best pedestrian thoroughfares. Lawn care is included as well as appliances. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4647 Crestview Ave have any available units?
4647 Crestview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4647 Crestview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4647 Crestview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 Crestview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4647 Crestview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4647 Crestview Ave offer parking?
No, 4647 Crestview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4647 Crestview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4647 Crestview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 Crestview Ave have a pool?
No, 4647 Crestview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4647 Crestview Ave have accessible units?
No, 4647 Crestview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 Crestview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4647 Crestview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4647 Crestview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4647 Crestview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stonegate Apartments
1226 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College