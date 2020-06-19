All apartments in Indianapolis
4625 Crestview Ave
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

4625 Crestview Ave

4625 Crestview Avenue · (317) 719-2289
Location

4625 Crestview Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE 2BR RECENTLY UPDATED! - Welcome to the tree lined streets of Crestview! This awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has been completely renovated with newer windows, hardwood floors, new kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint and vinyl. The location could not be better - north of 46th Street in the heart of South Broad Ripple where you have access to food, shopping, and the nightlife! Just down the street from the Monon Trail - one of Indy's best pedestrian thoroughfares. Lawn care is included as well as appliances. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Crestview Ave have any available units?
4625 Crestview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4625 Crestview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Crestview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Crestview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Crestview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4625 Crestview Ave offer parking?
No, 4625 Crestview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4625 Crestview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Crestview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Crestview Ave have a pool?
No, 4625 Crestview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Crestview Ave have accessible units?
No, 4625 Crestview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Crestview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 Crestview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 Crestview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 Crestview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
