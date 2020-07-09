4620 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Located near Broad Ripple in Northcroft this home is within walking distance to numerous shops, restaurants and the Monon Trail. This Arts & Crafts bungalow includes: Refinished hardwood floors, french doors, built-ins, updated kitchen and bath, lovely dining room and family room. Basement includes washer dryer hookups. Large fenced-in yard with storage shed. Pets Negotiable!



Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.