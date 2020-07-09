All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:40 PM

4620 Carrollton Avenue

4620 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located near Broad Ripple in Northcroft this home is within walking distance to numerous shops, restaurants and the Monon Trail. This Arts & Crafts bungalow includes: Refinished hardwood floors, french doors, built-ins, updated kitchen and bath, lovely dining room and family room. Basement includes washer dryer hookups. Large fenced-in yard with storage shed. Pets Negotiable!

Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
4620 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Carrollton Avenue have?
Some of 4620 Carrollton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Carrollton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 Carrollton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4620 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4620 Carrollton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4620 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4620 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

