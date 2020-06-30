4620 Caroline Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE - CHARMING, RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM BUNGALOW! Available now in Sobro, recently renovated with refinished hardwood flooring, two-toned paint and updated kitchen and baths. Granite counter-tops and bath with custom tile. Mini-blinds throughout. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Large front porch, new over-sized deck, fenced yard and updated landscaping. 1 car detached garage. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, night-life, Monon Trail and more. stainless steel micro-hood, range, dishwasher and refrigerator to be installed at lease signing. Professionally managed. ^18 month lease required.