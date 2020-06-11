All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 5 2019

4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1

4605 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
all utils included
range
refrigerator
ALL UTILITIES PAID $190/week $350 deposit
stove and refrigerator included
washer dryer hookups

$50 app fee per adult
*no credit checks*

call 317-702-0014
email lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

