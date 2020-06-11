Rent Calculator
4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 1
4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1
4605 Fletcher Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4605 Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
ALL UTILITIES PAID $190/week $350 deposit
stove and refrigerator included
washer dryer hookups
$50 app fee per adult
*no credit checks*
call 317-702-0014
email lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Fletcher Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
