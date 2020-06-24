4560 Norwaldo Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE/FAIRGROUNDS 2 BEDROOM W/BASEMENT FULLY RENOVATED! Gorgeous bungalow on two fenced lots. Home has huge front porch and new deck in backyard. Interior includes updated and open kitchen, hand-scraped, engineered hardwood flooring and fresh two-toned paint. Mini-blinds are included. Roomy bedrooms. Bathroom is all new. Large unfinished basement completely painted and ready for storage. Also, new storage garage coming soon in backyard. This home has it all, must see. Professionally Managed. *Home under video surveillance during renovation.