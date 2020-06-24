All apartments in Indianapolis
4560 Norwaldo Ave

4560 Norwaldo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4560 Norwaldo Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE/FAIRGROUNDS 2 BEDROOM W/BASEMENT FULLY RENOVATED! Gorgeous bungalow on two fenced lots. Home has huge front porch and new deck in backyard. Interior includes updated and open kitchen, hand-scraped, engineered hardwood flooring and fresh two-toned paint. Mini-blinds are included. Roomy bedrooms. Bathroom is all new. Large unfinished basement completely painted and ready for storage. Also, new storage garage coming soon in backyard. This home has it all, must see. Professionally Managed. *Home under video surveillance during renovation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Norwaldo Ave have any available units?
4560 Norwaldo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 Norwaldo Ave have?
Some of 4560 Norwaldo Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Norwaldo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Norwaldo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Norwaldo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4560 Norwaldo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4560 Norwaldo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4560 Norwaldo Ave offers parking.
Does 4560 Norwaldo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Norwaldo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Norwaldo Ave have a pool?
No, 4560 Norwaldo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4560 Norwaldo Ave have accessible units?
No, 4560 Norwaldo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Norwaldo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 Norwaldo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
