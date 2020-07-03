All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4541 South Biltmore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4541 South Biltmore Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:45 PM

4541 South Biltmore Avenue

4541 South Biltmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4541 South Biltmore Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
This is a cozy 3 bedroom 1 an a half bath home located in Indianapolis, IN! This home features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and much more. This home has a fenced in backyard and also a two car attached garage! Stop by today!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 South Biltmore Avenue have any available units?
4541 South Biltmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4541 South Biltmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4541 South Biltmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 South Biltmore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4541 South Biltmore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4541 South Biltmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4541 South Biltmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 4541 South Biltmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4541 South Biltmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 South Biltmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 4541 South Biltmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4541 South Biltmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4541 South Biltmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 South Biltmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4541 South Biltmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4541 South Biltmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4541 South Biltmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College