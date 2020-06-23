4531 N Edmondson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Devington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED 5 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME ON EAST SIDE! Home has full brick exterior and backs up to park. Interior includes newer flooring throughout, two-toned paint and updated lighting and plumbing fixtures. Must see! Professionally Managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4531 N Edmondson Ave have any available units?
4531 N Edmondson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.