4531 N Edmondson Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4531 N Edmondson Ave

4531 N Edmondson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4531 N Edmondson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED 5 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME ON EAST SIDE! Home has full brick exterior and backs up to park. Interior includes newer flooring throughout, two-toned paint and updated lighting and plumbing fixtures. Must see! Professionally Managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 N Edmondson Ave have any available units?
4531 N Edmondson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4531 N Edmondson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4531 N Edmondson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 N Edmondson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4531 N Edmondson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4531 N Edmondson Ave offer parking?
No, 4531 N Edmondson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4531 N Edmondson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 N Edmondson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 N Edmondson Ave have a pool?
No, 4531 N Edmondson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4531 N Edmondson Ave have accessible units?
No, 4531 N Edmondson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 N Edmondson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 N Edmondson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4531 N Edmondson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4531 N Edmondson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
