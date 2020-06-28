Rent Calculator
Home
Indianapolis, IN
453 South Catherwood Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:15 PM
453 South Catherwood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
453 South Catherwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house with an amazing finished basement and a beautiful backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 453 South Catherwood Avenue have any available units?
453 South Catherwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 453 South Catherwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
453 South Catherwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 South Catherwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 453 South Catherwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 453 South Catherwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 453 South Catherwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 453 South Catherwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 South Catherwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 South Catherwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 453 South Catherwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 453 South Catherwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 453 South Catherwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 453 South Catherwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 South Catherwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 South Catherwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 South Catherwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
