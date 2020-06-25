Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4526 North Washington Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4526 North Washington Boulevard
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:22 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4526 North Washington Boulevard
4526 Washington Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4526 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Beautiful vintage one bedroom in the hear of Meridian Kessler! Laundry facilities, both off-street and carport parking available on-site!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4526 North Washington Boulevard have any available units?
4526 North Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4526 North Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 4526 North Washington Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4526 North Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4526 North Washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4526 North Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4526 North Washington Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4526 North Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4526 North Washington Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4526 North Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4526 North Washington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4526 North Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4526 North Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4526 North Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4526 North Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4526 North Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4526 North Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College