Indianapolis, IN
4521 STATESMEN Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

4521 STATESMEN Drive

4521 Statesmen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4521 Statesmen Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Allisonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have any available units?
4521 STATESMEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have?
Some of 4521 STATESMEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 STATESMEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4521 STATESMEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 STATESMEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4521 STATESMEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4521 STATESMEN Drive offers parking.
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 STATESMEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have a pool?
No, 4521 STATESMEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4521 STATESMEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 STATESMEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

