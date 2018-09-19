Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4521 STATESMEN Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4521 STATESMEN Drive
4521 Statesmen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Allisonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4521 Statesmen Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Allisonville
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have any available units?
4521 STATESMEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have?
Some of 4521 STATESMEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4521 STATESMEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4521 STATESMEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 STATESMEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4521 STATESMEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4521 STATESMEN Drive offers parking.
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 STATESMEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have a pool?
No, 4521 STATESMEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4521 STATESMEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 STATESMEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 STATESMEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
