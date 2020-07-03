All apartments in Indianapolis
4521 N Vinewood Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

4521 N Vinewood Avenue

4521 North Vinewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4521 North Vinewood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81873ce011 ----
Very nice clean 3 bedroom home in a quiet established neighborhood on the North West side. Enjoy the large back yard with mature trees. Home incudes stove/oven, refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups.
Hurry and apply today at www.evergrowpm.com

Pets are allowed (call office for additional information)
No Section 8
Sign a 24 month lease for only $995 per month!

Application screening includes credit check, criminal background and public records search. Credit score desired is 550 or better; no evictions within past 5 years; less than $2500 in past due debt; no past due rental debt; no violent felonies; income 3x rent.

Contact For Lease Details

Patio/Deck
Pets Allowable
Stove/Range
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
