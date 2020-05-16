All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
452 North Kealing Avenue - 1
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:43 AM

452 North Kealing Avenue - 1

452 N Kealing Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

452 N Kealing Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath duplex on the east side!
Pets and Section 8 accepted.
Utilities are IPL/Citizens.
Appliances may be rented for $25 per month each

Showings available June 2020

GARAGE NOT INCLUDED

BROKER OWNED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have any available units?
452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College