Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
452 North Kealing Avenue - 1
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:43 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
452 North Kealing Avenue - 1
452 N Kealing Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
452 N Kealing Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath duplex on the east side!
Pets and Section 8 accepted.
Utilities are IPL/Citizens.
Appliances may be rented for $25 per month each
Showings available June 2020
GARAGE NOT INCLUDED
BROKER OWNED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have any available units?
452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 452 North Kealing Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
