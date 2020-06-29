Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
452 North KEALING Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:15 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
452 North KEALING Avenue
452 North Kealing Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
452 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath duplex on the east side! Utilities are IPL/Citizens. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 452 North KEALING Avenue have any available units?
452 North KEALING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 452 North KEALING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
452 North KEALING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 North KEALING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 452 North KEALING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 452 North KEALING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 452 North KEALING Avenue offers parking.
Does 452 North KEALING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 North KEALING Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 North KEALING Avenue have a pool?
No, 452 North KEALING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 452 North KEALING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 452 North KEALING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 452 North KEALING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 North KEALING Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 452 North KEALING Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 North KEALING Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
