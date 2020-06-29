All apartments in Indianapolis
452 North KEALING Avenue
452 North KEALING Avenue

452 North Kealing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

452 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath duplex on the east side! Utilities are IPL/Citizens. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

