4517 Apple Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4517 Apple Street
4517 Apple Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4517 Apple Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM Large Storage area
Great home with a large yard and open eat in kitchen. Large storage room and easy maintenance flooring. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4517 Apple Street have any available units?
4517 Apple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4517 Apple Street currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Apple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Apple Street pet-friendly?
No, 4517 Apple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4517 Apple Street offer parking?
No, 4517 Apple Street does not offer parking.
Does 4517 Apple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 Apple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Apple Street have a pool?
No, 4517 Apple Street does not have a pool.
Does 4517 Apple Street have accessible units?
No, 4517 Apple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Apple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4517 Apple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4517 Apple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4517 Apple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
